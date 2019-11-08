Listen Live Sports

Sellers leads SC State past Bob Jones University 79-64

November 8, 2019 10:48 pm
 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Zach Sellers had 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to carry South Carolina State to a 79-64 win over Division II-member Bob Jones University on Friday night.

Damani Applewhite had 15 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina State (1-1). Ian Kinard added 13 points and Ozante Fields had 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Daniel Fuller had 20 points for the Bruins. Jayson Barnhart added 11 points. Nate Ellenwood had 11 points and six rebounds.

South Carolina State plays Liberty on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

