Sellers scores 15 to lead SC State past Wilberforce 103-79

November 18, 2019 10:13 pm
 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Zach Sellers scored 15 points and South Carolina State routed NAIA member Wilberforce 103-79 on Monday night.

Tariq Simmons had 13 points for South Carolina State (2-2) and Trushaun Moorer and Damni Applewhite added 12 points apiece.

S.C. State shot 71% in the first half to race to a 59-27 lead and schot 58% in the second half to finish at 65% Wilberforce improved from 30% to 62%, when it made 8 of 13 3-pointers, to outscore the home team 52-44.

Isaiah Jones made 7 of 8 3-pointers and had 26 points for Wilberforce (0-8). Anthony Jeanty added 20 points and Darnai Hairston 16. Wilburforce made 13 of 26 3-pointers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

