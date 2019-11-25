Senators-Blue Jackets Sums

Ottawa 0 0 0—0 Columbus 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Ottawa bench, served by Tkachuk (too many men on the ice), 6:08.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ, (high sticking), 5:09; Paul, OTT, (interference), 17:33.

Third Period_1, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 6 (Jenner, Werenski), 0:21. Penalties_Ottawa bench, served by Tkachuk (too many men on the ice), 8:36; Werenski, CBJ, (interference), 9:45.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-8-9_25. Columbus 7-7-5_19.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, C.Anderson 4-8-0 (19 shots-18 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 10-7-1 (25-25).

A_14,730 (18,500). T_2:22.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Bevan Mills.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.