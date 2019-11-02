Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Senators-Bruins Sums

November 2, 2019 11:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Ottawa 1 1 0—2
Boston 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Krug), 1:17 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Duclair 5 (Borowiecki, L.Brown), 12:04. Penalties_Ottawa bench, served by Tkachuk (too many men on the ice), 0:46; Coyle, BOS, (interference), 7:40.

Second Period_3, Boston, Bergeron 6 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 1:51. 4, Ottawa, C.Brown 2 (Borowiecki, DeMelo), 3:04. Penalties_Boston bench, served by Cehlarik (too many men on the ice), 5:03; Marchand, BOS, (hooking), 6:08; Marchand, BOS, major (spearing), 6:08; Borowiecki, OTT, (slashing), 13:53; Borowiecki, OTT, (tripping), 17:20.

Third Period_5, Boston, Heinen 3, 5:43. 6, Boston, Marchand 8 (Bergeron, Pastrnak), 6:50 (pp). 7, Boston, DeBrusk 2 (Heinen), 16:16. Penalties_Borowiecki, OTT, (hooking), 6:11.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-15-11_32. Boston 11-10-11_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 5; Boston 2 of 4.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 2-5-0 (32 shots-27 saves). Boston, Rask 7-0-1 (32-30).

A_17,191 (17,565). T_3:48.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb