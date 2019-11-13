Listen Live Sports

Senators-Devils Sum

November 13, 2019 9:42 pm
 
Ottawa 1 0 3—4
New Jersey 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, New Jersey, Simmonds 3 (Wood, Hischier), 4:19. 2, Ottawa, Pageau 9 (Brown), 14:54. 3, New Jersey, Butcher 2 (Gusev, Coleman), 17:52.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Ottawa, Borowiecki 2 (Zaitsev, Chlapik), 13:30. 5, Ottawa, Pageau 10 (Brown, Paul), 17:59. 6, Ottawa, Pageau 11, 19:34.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-9-9_25. New Jersey 11-7-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; New Jersey 0 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 3-6-0 (23 shots-21 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 5-4-3 (24-21).

A_13,438 (16,514). Referees_Jake Brenk, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Vaughan Rody, Travis Toomey.

