Senators-Flames Sum

November 30, 2019 9:45 pm
 
Ottawa 0 0 1—1
Calgary 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Calgary, Dube 2, 18:56.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Ottawa, Pageau 14 (Chabot), 14:49. 3, Calgary, Lindholm 13 (Stone, Monahan), 15:50. 4, Calgary, Lindholm 14 (M.Tkachuk, Gaudreau), 18:26 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-9-8_27. Calgary 8-7-12_27.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; Calgary 1 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Hogberg 0-1-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Calgary, Rittich 12-7-4 (27-26).

A_18,919 (19,289). T_2:27.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_James Tobias, Travis Toomey.

