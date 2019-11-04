Senators-Rangers Sum

|Ottawa
|2
|3
|1—6
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 3 (Lemieux, Fox), 8:47. 2, Ottawa, Pageau 4 (Duclair), 14:56. 3, Ottawa, Ennis 3 (Chabot, Namestnikov), 18:31 (pp).
Second Period_4, Ottawa, Hainsey 1 (Tkachuk, Boedker), 4:12. 5, Ottawa, Pageau 5, 11:43. 6, Ottawa, Tkachuk 4, 14:56. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 6 (DeAngelo, Kakko), 17:34 (pp).
Third Period_8, Ottawa, Namestnikov 5 (Paul, Brown), 5:35 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 14-10-6_30. N.Y. Rangers 11-12-11_34.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 2 of 6; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4.
Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 2-3-1 (34 shots-32 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 3-3-1 (30-24).
A_16,302 (18,006). T_2:37.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Trent Knorr.
