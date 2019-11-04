Listen Live Sports

Senators-Rangers Sums

November 4, 2019 11:10 pm
 
Ottawa 2 3 1—6
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 3 (Lemieux, Fox), 8:47. 2, Ottawa, Pageau 4 (Duclair), 14:56. 3, Ottawa, Ennis 3 (Chabot, Namestnikov), 18:31 (pp). Penalties_Pageau, OTT, (holding), 4:39; Beaudin, OTT, Major (fighting), 8:19; DeAngelo, NYR, Major (fighting), 8:19; Borowiecki, OTT, Major (fighting), 13:43; Lemieux, NYR, Major (fighting), 13:43; Strome, NYR, (roughing), 17:17; Trouba, NYR, (cross checking), 17:17; Duclair, OTT, (roughing), 17:17; Skjei, NYR, (tripping), 17:56.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Hainsey 1 (Tkachuk, Boedker), 4:12. 5, Ottawa, Pageau 5, 11:43. 6, Ottawa, Tkachuk 4, 14:56. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 6 (DeAngelo, Kakko), 17:34 (pp). Penalties_Trouba, NYR, (hooking), 2:11; Hajek, NYR, (interference), 8:30; Namestnikov, OTT, (tripping), 12:00; Chlapik, OTT, (boarding), 16:46.

Third Period_8, Ottawa, Namestnikov 5 (Paul, Brown), 5:35 (pp). Penalties_Panarin, NYR, (hooking), 4:12; Lindgren, NYR, (illegal check to head), 6:24; Tkachuk, OTT, (interference), 7:02; Lemieux, NYR, served by Smith, (roughing), 13:04; Tkachuk, OTT, (holding), 13:04; Lemieux, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 13:04.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 14-10-6_30. N.Y. Rangers 11-12-11_34.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 2 of 6; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 2-3-1 (34 shots-32 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 3-3-1 (30-24).

A_16,302 (18,006). T_2:37.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Trent Knorr.

