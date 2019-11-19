Senators-Red Wings Sums

Ottawa 1 3 0—4 Detroit 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Duclair 8 (Chabot), 3:08. 2, Detroit, Fabbri 4 (Filppula, Hronek), 9:57. 3, Detroit, Filppula 3 (Helm), 18:32 (sh). Penalties_Hainsey, OTT, (tripping), 4:29; Filppula, DET, (hooking), 4:34; Bowey, DET, (interference), 6:16; Hirose, DET, (interference), 17:21; White, OTT, (roughing), 19:25.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Duclair 9 (L.Brown), 5:00. 5, Ottawa, Pageau 12, 5:57. 6, Ottawa, Tkachuk 7 (Duclair), 10:22. Penalties_Mantha, DET, (slashing), 5:20; Namestnikov, OTT, (slashing), 5:20; L.Brown, OTT, (hooking), 13:01; Perlini, DET, (slashing), 16:17.

Third Period_7, Detroit, Mantha 12 (Hronek, Athanasiou), 17:14. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 13-17-3_33. Detroit 10-12-16_38.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Detroit 0 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 6-4-1 (38 shots-35 saves). Detroit, Bernier 5-5-2 (33-29).

A_19,156 (20,000). T_2:35.

Referees_Francis Charron, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Andrew Smith.

