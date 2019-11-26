Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sessoms leads Binghamton past D-III Oneonta 90-69

November 26, 2019 10:03 pm
 
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored scored 19 points and distributed six assists and Binghamton beat Division III-member SUNY-Oneonta 90-69 on Tuesday night.

Richard Caldwell Jr. had 12 points for Binghamton (4-3), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Andres Rivera scored a career-high 27 points for the Red Dragons. Kameron Hickey and Ian Schultz each scored 10 points.

Binghamton matches up against Loyola (Md.) on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

