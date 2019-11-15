Listen Live Sports

SFA hosts Drexel

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
Drexel (2-2) vs. Stephen F. Austin (3-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin plays host to Drexel in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action on Wednesday. Stephen F. Austin beat Niagara by nine points at home, while Drexel came up short in a 62-57 game at Rutgers.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Stephen F. Austin’s Kevon Harris has averaged 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Dragons, James Butler has averaged 12 points and 12.8 rebounds while Camren Wynter has put up 9.8 points and 6.3 assists.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 44.4 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Stephen F. Austin has scored 90.7 points per game and allowed 71.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 32.8 percent of all possessions, which is the fifth-highest rate in the country. Drexel has turned the ball over on 24.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 324th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

