The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Shahid lifts North Dakota State over Cal Poly 74-67

November 11, 2019 4:57 pm
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid had 21 points as North Dakota State beat Cal Poly 74-67 on Monday.

Tyson Ward added 14 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State (2-1). Cameron Hunter scored 13 points — all in the second half.

It was tied at 51 midway through the second half until NDSU went a 7-0 run and never trailed again. Cal Poly was within four points with 1:23 remaining but NDSU made 7 of 8 free throws the rest of the way to seal it.

Junior Ballard had 20 points for the Mustangs (0-2). Jamal Smith added 17 points and six rebounds. Colby Rogers had 10 points.

Rogers scored the final five points of the first half as Cal Poly closed on a 12-0 run for a 33-30 lead.

North Dakota State plays Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday. Cal Poly plays Simpson University, Calif. at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

