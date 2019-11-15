Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Ducks Sum

November 15, 2019
 
San Jose 1 1 3—5
Anaheim 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Anaheim, Rakell 6 (Silfverberg), 1:09. 2, San Jose, Hertl 9 (Goodrow, Meier), 6:44.

Second Period_3, Anaheim, Silfverberg 9 (Rakell, Henrique), 13:00 (pp). 4, San Jose, Hertl 10 (Burns, Meier), 18:28.

Third Period_5, San Jose, Burns 5 (Kane, E.Karlsson), 8:05 (pp). 6, San Jose, Kane 12 (Couture), 10:32 (sh). 7, Anaheim, Max Jones 2 (Rowney, Steel), 15:50. 8, San Jose, Couture 3, 19:21.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 11-9-15_35. Anaheim 10-11-11_32.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Anaheim 1 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Mar.Jones 7-7-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 6-9-0 (35-30).

A_16,007 (17,174). T_2:29.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Trent Knorr.

