Sharks-Kings Sums

San Jose 1 2 0 1—4 Los Angeles 0 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, San Jose, E.Karlsson 3 (Kane, Couture), 5:53. Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Wagner (too many men on the ice), 7:31; Simek, SJ, (hooking), 17:54.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Meier 7 (Labanc, E.Karlsson), 6:19. 3, San Jose, Meier 8 (Dillon, Labanc), 8:45. 4, Los Angeles, Kempe 3 (Wagner, Lizotte), 18:59. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (slashing), 0:51; Dillon, SJ, (tripping), 3:38; Gambrell, SJ, (hooking), 13:46.

Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Brown 5 (Kopitar, Iafallo), 8:31. 6, Los Angeles, Kopitar 10 (Iafallo, Kempe), 12:52. Penalties_Sorensen, SJ, (interference), 10:50; San Jose bench, served by Gambrell (too many men on the ice), 18:56.

Overtime_7, San Jose, Marleau 5, 2:35. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 8-10-6-1_25. Los Angeles 11-9-16_36.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Los Angeles 0 of 5.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 10-8-1 (36 shots-33 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 6-9-1 (25-21).

A_16,927 (18,230). T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, James Tobias.

