Shcherbakova leads short program at Cup of China

November 8, 2019 5:58 am
 
CHONGQING, China (AP) — Anna Shcherbakova took the lead in the short program at the Cup of China on Friday.

The 15-year-old Russian, who is looking to win her second Grand Prix of the season following victory at last month’s Skate America, landed a triple lutz-triple loop combination for a personal-best 73.51 points.

Satoko Miyahara of Japan was second with 68.91 points, while Amber Glenn of the United States was third with 67.69 ahead of Saturday’s free skate.

Russian ice dancers Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsapalov were first in the rhythm dance with 85.39 points.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates were second for the United States, while Canadian pair Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen were third.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

