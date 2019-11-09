Shea Weber scores twice, Canadiens beat Kings 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Shea Weber led by example for the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal captain scored two power-play goals in the Canadiens’ 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

“We know we haven’t been good enough here in the last little while,” Weber said. “We got to take a look in the mirror and we’ve all got to be better. I thought tonight we had a much better start and obviously you saw what a start can do.”

Nate Thompson also scored and Carey Price made 31 saves. The Canadiens improved to 9-5-3 with their fifth victory in six games.

Blake Lizotte scored his first NHL goal, Anze Kopitar also connected, and Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots for the Kings. Los Angeles has only one victory in its last eight.

“We had a good second, we had a good third,” Kopitar said. “We’ve talked about this enough so far. I mean, it’s been 16 games in. You can’t play 40 minutes, or 45, or 55. You got to fight for the full 60.”

Weber opened the scoring midway through the first period. The defenseman fired a shot from the top of the faceoff circle that hit defenseman Matt Roy. As the puck landed back toward Weber, he blasted it past Quick.

“That was a weird one, definitely,” Weber said. “Just waiting for it to come back down. Got lucky on the timing.”

Thompson made it 2-0 15 seconds later, and Weber added his second in the period.

Kopitar scored early in the second on a power play. Lizotte pulled the Kings within one with 6:56 left.

“I’ve been dreaming about that one for a while,” Lizotte said. “I’ve had some good chances that haven’t gone my way but it really feels good to get that one.”

NOTES: Weber has 101 career power-play goals. … Montreal was 2 of 6 on the power play. Los Angeles was 1 of 3.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

