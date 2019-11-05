Listen Live Sports

Sheffield scores 24 to lift Elon past Mars Hill 90-84

November 5, 2019 10:33 pm
 
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Sheffield II had 24 points as Elon topped Mars Hill 90-84 on Tuesday night.

Sheffield hit 7 of 14 shots from the floor, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. He also sank 8 of 10 free throws.

Hunter McIntosh added 16 points for the Phoenix. Federico Poser totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench. Hunter Woods had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Austin Gilyard sank 5 of 8 from long distance and had 28 points for the Division II Lions. Javonte Cook added 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. Nassyr Daniel had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Elon takes on Milligan at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

