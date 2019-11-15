Listen Live Sports

Shields and Habazin rescheduled for January in Atlantic City

November 15, 2019 5:46 pm
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Claressa Shields is scheduled to fight in January at the Ocean Casino Resort, resuming a matchup in the ring after the previous attempt was canceled because Ivana Habazin’s trainer was hit and hospitalized.

A prosecutor filed an assault charge against Shields’ brother, Artis J. Mack, in connection with the attack on 68-year-old James Ali Bashir before their previously scheduled fight in October.

Shields has called the incident in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, “inexcusable.”

Bashir had facial injuries after he was punched and fell to the concrete floor. He had surgery to repair damage to his teeth.

Shields and Habazin, who is from Croatia, will compete for the vacant WBC and WBO 154-pound world titles.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

