Shiseido WTA Finals Results

Saturday At C.R. Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Shenzhen, China Purse: $14 million (Tour Championship) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Semifinals

Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Belinda Bencic (7), Switzerland, 5-7, 6-3, 4-1 retired.

Ash Barty (1), Australia, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles Semifinals

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Kristina Mladenovic (3), France, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (7), China, 1-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (2), Czech Republic, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, 6-1, 6-2.

