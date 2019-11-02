Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Shiseido WTA Finals Results

November 2, 2019 12:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday
At C.R. Shenzhen Bay Sports Center
Shenzhen, China
Purse: $14 million (Tour Championship)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Semifinals

Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Belinda Bencic (7), Switzerland, 5-7, 6-3, 4-1 retired.

Ash Barty (1), Australia, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles
Semifinals

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Kristina Mladenovic (3), France, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (7), China, 1-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (2), Czech Republic, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, 6-1, 6-2.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb