Siena squares up against Harvard

Siena (2-1) vs. Harvard (2-1)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena and Harvard both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a big home victory in their last game. Harvard earned a 67-46 win over Maine on Sunday, while Siena won 78-65 over Saint Bonaventure on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Jalen Pickett and Elijah Burns have led the Saints. Pickett is averaging 19.7 points and four assists while Burns is putting up 19 points and six rebounds per game. The Crimson have been led by juniors Chris Lewis and Robert Baker. Lewis has averaged 12 points and 6.3 rebounds while Baker has put up 10 points, five rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Pickett has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Harvard defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28 percent of all possessions, the 27th-best rate among Division I teams. Siena has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.7 percent through three games (ranking the Saints 284th).

