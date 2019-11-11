Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Simpson carries South Dakota over Hawaii 81-75

November 11, 2019 12:47 am
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Triston Simpson scored 22 points and South Dakota beat Hawaii 81-75 on Sunday night at the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

Stanley Umude added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Coyotes (2-0) and Hunter Goodrick had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Eddie Stansberry had 21 points for the Rainbow Warriors (1-1). Samuta Avea added 14 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Drew Buggs had 12 points and five assists.

Stansberry hit a 3-pointer sparks a 17-8 spurt that trimmed Hawaii’s deficit to 72-70 when Zigmars Raimo made a layup with 1:08 to play but the Coyotes made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

South Dakota matches up against Florida A&M on Monday. Hawaii plays Pacific at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

