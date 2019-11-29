Listen Live Sports

Sims, UNCW visit Stanford

November 29, 2019 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

UNC Wilmington (5-3) vs. Stanford (7-1)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jaylen Sims and UNC Wilmington will face Tyrell Terry and Stanford. The sophomore Sims is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games. Terry, a freshman, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Stanford’s Terry, Oscar da Silva and Spencer Jones have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Cardinal points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 46.8 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Stanford has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 57.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Seahawks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cardinal. Stanford has 41 assists on 77 field goals (53.2 percent) across its past three outings while UNC Wilmington has assists on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 80.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

