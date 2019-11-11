Listen Live Sports

SIUE goes up against Valpo

November 11, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Valparaiso (1-1) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-1)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a road loss in their last game. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville lost 87-60 to Iowa on Friday, while Valparaiso fell 81-70 at Saint Louis on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Cameron Williams has averaged 13.5 points and four rebounds while Mike Adewunmi has put up 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Crusaders, Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 19 points and 4.5 rebounds while Daniel Sackey has put up 14.5 points, six assists and two steals.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Crusaders have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

