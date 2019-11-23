Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ski federation head Kasper to quit after 22 years

November 23, 2019 2:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

OBERHOFEN AM THUNERSEE, Switzerland (AP) — The president of the International Ski Federation, Gian Franco Kasper, will step down next year after 22 years in the job.

The 75-year-old Swiss former journalist will leave his post in May at the FIS congress, which will choose his replacement. He’s spent 45 years in different roles at FIS.

Kasper has faced criticism from skiers over the last year for his stance on environmental issues and the packed competition calendar.

He apologized in February after referring to “so-called climate change” in a newspaper interview and saying he would prefer to host events in dictatorships than to deal with environmental activists.

Advertisement

Last month, he said the Alpine ski World Cup had “too many races” after skiers complained of grueling travel schedules and not enough rest.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas