Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Slavia Prague denies racist chants against Lukaku

November 29, 2019 1:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

PRAGUE (AP) — Slavia Prague has rejected Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku’s claim that he was the target of racist chants during their Champions League match and want him to apologize.

Lukaku said the chants occurred on two different occasions on Wednesday. He added, “I hope UEFA does something, because the entire stadium behaved like that after the first goal by Lautaro (Martinez) and that’s not nice for people watching the match.”

But Slavia said on Friday it “analyzed available footages, and none confirmed Mr. Lukaku’s statement.”

The club said it “has already apologized for individuals’ behavior and it would be appropriate for Mr. Lukaku to apologize for his words, too.”

Advertisement

Lukaku scored in Inter’s 3-1 win and also had a goal disallowed by VAR. He held his hand to his ear after the VAR decision, apparently to bring attention to the racist chants.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Lukaku, who is black, was also targeted in September by monkey chants from Cagliari fans in the Serie A.

In its apology, Slavia said “racism is incompatible with the values of our club.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thanksgiving at sea aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64)

Today in History

1952: President-Elect Eisenhower goes to Korea