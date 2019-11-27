Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Smellie lifts Idaho State over West Coast Baptist 102-43

November 27, 2019 11:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Austin Smellie came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Idaho State to a 102-43 win over West Coast Baptist of the NCCAA on Wednesday night.

Jared Stutzman had 16 points for Idaho State (3-3). Chidi Udengwu added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Coreyoun Rushin had 10 points for the hosts.

It was the first time this season Idaho State scored at least 100 points.

Ian Russell had 13 points for the Eagles. Stephen Wheeler and Seth Hanna scored eight points apiece.

Advertisement

Idaho State plays Pepperdine on the road next Friday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established