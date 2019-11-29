Listen Live Sports

Smith leads Georgia Southern past Campbell 84-74

November 29, 2019 7:54 pm
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ike Smith had 21 points, Isaiah Crowley added 17 and Georgia Southern won its fourth consecutive home game, defeating Campbell 84-74 at the FGCU Classic on Friday.

Elijah McCadden added 13 points and Quan Jackson had 12 points for the Eagles (4-2).

Georgia Southern trailed 35-34 after a tight first half, then scored 50 points in the second half to put the game away. Cedric Henderson scored all 12 of his points in the second half on 6-for-6 shooting.

Austin McCullough had 16 points for the Fighting Camels (4-2). Ja’Cor Nelson added 14 points. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 12 points.

The tournament continues Saturday. Georgia Southern takes on North Dakota and Campbell plays Florida Gulf Coast.

