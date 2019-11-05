Listen Live Sports

Smith’s unbeaten 80 leads Australia to T20 win over Pakistan

November 5, 2019 6:31 am
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Steven Smith smashed an unbeaten 80 off 51 balls and led Australia to a thumping seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 on Tuesday.

Pakistan was restricted to 150-6 and Australia cruised to 151-3 with nine balls to spare.

The first match was a no result because of rain with Australia in charge. The third and final match of the series will be at Perth on Friday.

Pakistan won the toss and owed its total to a career-best 64 not out by No. 6 batsman Iftikhar Ahmed.

Captain Babar Azam, the world’s top ranked T20 batsman, was run out after hitting 50 off 38 balls but it was Ahmed’s late charge against seamer Kane Richardson which made Pakistan total’s competitive.

Smith’s fourth T20 half-century included 11 fours and a six.

