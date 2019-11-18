Listen Live Sports

SMU beats Evansville a week after Purple Aces upset Kentucky

November 18, 2019 9:47 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tyson Jolly had 15 points as SMU narrowly beat Evansville 59-57 on Monday night, a week after the Purple Aces stunned former top-ranked Kentucky.

Last Tuesday, Evansville pulled off the biggest upset in program history with its first win over a No. 1 team — as a 25-point underdog.

The Purple Aces led SMU 47-44 with 6:38 remaining until Feron Hunt made a 3-pointer and Jolly added two free throws to put SMU ahead for good. Noah Frederking banked in a 3-pointer, pulling Evansville to 58-57 with 1.7 seconds left but Jolly made 1 of 2 free throws at the other end.

Ethan Chargois had 15 points for SMU (4-0). Isiaha Mike added 11 points.

DeAndre Williams had 13 points for the Purple Aces (3-1). Artur Labinowicz added 12 points. Noah Frederking had 12 points.

SMU plays UNLV on the road on Saturday. Evansville matches up against East Carolina at the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

