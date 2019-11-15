Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SMU plays host to Jackson St.

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Jackson State (0-3) vs. SMU (2-0)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU goes up against Jackson State in an early season matchup. Both teams last played on Tuesday. SMU won at home over New Orleans 77-64, while Jackson State fell 88-79 at Tulane.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: SMU’s Tyson Jolly has averaged 20.5 points, six rebounds and two steals while Isiaha Mike has put up 18 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Tigers, Tristan Jarrett has averaged 18.3 points and four rebounds while Jayveous McKinnis has put up nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

STREAK STATS: Jackson State has scored 70.3 points per game and allowed 88 over its three-game road losing streak.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked second among AAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.4 percent. The Mustangs have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off