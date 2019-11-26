SMU puts streak on the line vs Hartford

DALLAS (AP) — Hartford (4-3) vs. SMU (5-0)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it takes on Hartford. Hartford fell 62-58 at home to Merrimack on Sunday. SMU is coming off a 72-68 road win against UNLV on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: SMU’s Isiaha Mike, Feron Hunt and CJ White have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Mustangs scoring over the last five games.

MIGHTY MARKS: Hunter Marks has connected on 35.7 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: SMU has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 64.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mustangs. SMU has 40 assists on 71 field goals (56.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Hartford has assists on 42 of 66 field goals (63.6 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Hartford has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.3 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all America East teams.

