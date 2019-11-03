Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sociedad wins at Granada to pull level with Barca, Madrid

November 3, 2019 5:51 pm
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Cristián “Portu” Portugués scored two goals to give Real Sociedad a 2-1 win at Granada as his team pulled level on points with Barcelona and Real Madrid at the crowded top of the Spanish league on Sunday.

Sociedad’s fourth victory in seven away matches moved it into third place, behind the league’s two traditional powerhouses on goal difference.

Atlético Madrid and Sevilla are one point behind. Granada fell to sixth place at two points off the pace after missing a chance to retake the league lead with a win.

Granada, the surprise of the season after returning to the top flight, had kept four straight clean sheets at home before Portu struck his first goal in the 21st from a pass by Mikel Oyazabal.

Álvaro Vadillo equalized in the 36th with a free kick that Alejandro Remiro let bounce in front of him, hit his hands, and slip past in a glaring error by the goalkeeper.

But Sociedad coach Imanol Aguacil made attacking substitutions to go for the full three points. The move paid off when late substitute Adnan Januzai helped Portu to grab the 89th-minute winner.

Both of the visitors’ goals came after pressure forced poor passes from Granada’s defenders.

“I am happy for the goals, but also to be able to look at the standings and see us at the top,” Portu said.

Sociedad was without top playmaker Martin Odergaard, who is nursing a right foot injury.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

