South Dakota State beats Missouri State 35-14

November 2, 2019 6:45 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Pierre Strong Jr. ran 18 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and completed an 89-yard TD pass to Cade Johnson as South Dakota State beat Missouri State 35-14 on Saturday.

Strong made a forward flip to Johnson on a fly sweep and Johnson took it to the end zone for the longest pass play in nearly five years for the Jackrabbits (7-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Austin Sumner completed a 91-yard TD pass to Jake Wieneke on Nov. 8, 2014.

South Dakota State opened a 21-0 lead with touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. The Bears (1-7, 1-4) cut the deficit to 21-7 on a 57-yard run early in the fourth quarter, but the Jackrabbits scored twice to make it 35-7 before Missouri State capped the scoring.

Johnson finished with five catches for 164 yards and a score for South Dakota State. Keaton Heide passed for 173 yards and a score.

Jeremiah Wilson ran 12 times for 87 yards and a touchdown for Missouri State.

