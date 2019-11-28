Listen Live Sports

South Dakota State women upset No. 21 South Florida 61-50

November 28, 2019 3:41 pm
 
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Myah Selland scored 17 points, Paiton Burckhard had 16 points and nine rebounds, and South Dakota State beat No. 21 South Florida 61-50 on Thursday in the Cancun Challenge.

Selland scored 10 points in the Jackrabbits’ 10-2 game-opening run, including two 3-pointers. USF rallied to take a 46-44 lead midway through the fourth quarter when South Dakota State went on a game-changing 15-0 run.

Kallie Theisen added 10 points for South Dakota State (4-2). The Jackrabbits shot 63.6% from the field in the second half and finished at 48.9%.

The Jackrabbits are now 11-28 versus nationally ranked opponents and will play again on Friday against Notre Dame, which is just outside the AP Top 25.

Bethy Mununga had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for South Florida (5-2).

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

