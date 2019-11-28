Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Southeast Mo. goes up against Santa Clara

November 28, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Southeast Missouri (2-3) vs. Santa Clara (6-1)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri takes on Santa Clara in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Wednesday. Santa Clara knocked off Denver by 17 points at home, while Southeast Missouri fell 64-57 to Cal State Fullerton.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Guglielmo Caruso has averaged 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Broncos. Complementing Caruso is Josip Vrankic, who is putting up 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been led by Sage Tolbert, who is averaging 11 points and eight rebounds.GUGLIELMO GETS BASKETS: Across seven games this season, Santa Clara’s Caruso has shot 71.7 percent.

Advertisement

STREAK SCORING: Santa Clara has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 60.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Broncos have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Santa Clara has an assist on 69 of 95 field goals (72.6 percent) across its previous three games while Southeast Missouri has assists on 25 of 72 field goals (34.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is ranked first in the WCC with an average of 74.3 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders