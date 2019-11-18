Southeast Mo. plays The Citadel

The Citadel (0-3) vs. Southeast Missouri (1-1)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel squares up against Southeast Missouri in an early season matchup. Southeast Missouri won over Purdue Fort Wayne 79-78 on Nov. 10, while The Citadel fell 87-73 to Campbell on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Southeast Missouri’s Chris Harris has averaged 15.5 points while Quatarrius Wilson has put up 11.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and two steals. For the Bulldogs, Hayden Brown has averaged 19.7 points and five rebounds while Tyson Batiste has put up 11.3 points and 5.7 assists.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Redhawks have averaged 24 free throws per game this season.

