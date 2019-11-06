Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern begins campaign against Loyola (LA)

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Loyola (LA) vs. Southern (0-0)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Jaguars are set to battle the Wolfpack of NAIA member Loyola (LA). Southern lost 80-70 to Texas Southern in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern went 0-12 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Jaguars offense scored 66.1 points per contest across those 12 contests.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term