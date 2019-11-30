Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Southern clinches SWAC West title, 30-28 over Grambling

November 30, 2019 9:22 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ladarius Skelton passed for two touchdowns and Southern blocked a field goal with 5 seconds left to clinch the Southwest Athletic Conference West Division title with a 30-28 win over Grambling in the Bayou Classic on Saturday.

The Jaguars (8-4, 6-1) travel to Alcorn State for the conference championship next Saturday. Alcorn State beat Southern 37-28 in last year’s championship game.

Jarod Sims scored on a 36-yard TD run to give Southern a 30-28 lead with 14:11 left in the game. The PAT was blocked, which gave Grambling a chance to go ahead with a field goal in the final seconds. But Miguel Mendez’s 40-yard attempt was blocked.

The Tigers (6-5, 4-3) led 21-3 in the second quarter. Southern closed the deficit to 21-17 before halftime and took the lead at 24-21 late in the third quarter.

Sims finished with 89 yards rushing and two TD runs for Southern.

Keilon Elder had 112 yards rushing and a TD run for Grambling.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

