Southern Illinois tops UTSA 72-60 in Sunshine Slam

November 8, 2019 10:01 pm
 
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 24 points as Southern Illinois beat Texas-San Antonio 72-60 on Friday night in the Sunshine Slam.

Domask made 9 of 10 foul shots.

Aaron Cook added 19 points for the Salukis (2-0). Barret Benson scored 17.

Jhivvan Jackson had 31 points for the Roadrunners (0-2). Keaton Wallace added 17 points.

Southern Illinois takes on Delaware on Saturday. UTSA faces Oakland on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

