Southern Miss, Bama meet in Battle 4 Atlantis

Alabama (2-4) vs. Southern Miss (2-5)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama and Southern Miss will take the floor in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Southern Miss lost 81-56 to Seton Hall in its most recent game, while Alabama fell 104-89 against Iowa State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Kira Lewis Jr. is averaging 19 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the charge for the Crimson Tide. John Petty Jr. is also a key contributor, putting up 16 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Boban Jacdonmi, who is averaging 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LEWIS JR.: Lewis has connected on 32.3 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Miss is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Crimson Tide. Southern Miss has 43 assists on 80 field goals (53.8 percent) across its past three games while Alabama has assists on 36 of 84 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama is ranked first in Division I with an average of 80.4 possessions per game.

