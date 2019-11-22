Listen Live Sports

Southern Miss battles William Carey

November 22, 2019 3:30 pm
 
William Carey vs. Southern Miss (1-3)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to battle the Crusaders of NAIA member William Carey. Southern Miss lost 73-45 on the road to Iowa State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Boban Jacdonmi has averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds this year for Southern Miss. Leonard Harper-Baker has complemented Jacdonmi with 9.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JACDONMI: In four appearances this season, the Golden Eagles’ Boban Jacdonmi has shot 66.7 percent.

A YEAR AGO: William Carey earned a 6-point win over Southern Miss when these two teams faced off last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Miss went 5-4 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Golden Eagles put up 65.2 points per matchup in those nine contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

