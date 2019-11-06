Listen Live Sports

Southern pulls away from Loyola New Orleans in 87-70 win

November 6, 2019 11:55 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ahsante Shivers scored 18 points and Southern defeated NAIA opponent Loyola New Orleans 87-70 in the Jaguars’ season opener on Wednesday night.

Shivers was 6 of 8 from the field and made four steals for the Jaguars. Darius Williams added 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Amel Kuljuhovic added 15 points and six rebounds. The Jaguars shot 50 percent and made 20 of 26 free throws.

There were 51 turnovers in the game, 30 by the Wolf Pack.

Andrew Fava had 17 points and six rebounds and Tensley Aldridge 14 points for Loyola.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

