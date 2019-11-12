Listen Live Sports

Southern Utah faces BYU

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
Southern Utah (2-0) vs. Brigham Young (1-1)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young goes up against Southern Utah in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Saturday. Southern Utah won 79-78 in overtime at Nebraska, while Brigham Young fell to San Diego State at home, 76-71.

LEADING THE WAY: Brigham Young’s TJ Haws has averaged 15 points and 4.5 assists while Alex Barcello has put up 14 points and three steals. For the Thunderbirds, Dwayne Morgan has averaged 18.5 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Dre Marin has put up 15 points.DOMINANT DWAYNE: Morgan has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked first in Division I with an average of 90.1 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

