Sow scores 25 to lift UC Santa Barbara over Menlo 88-69

November 23, 2019 7:35 pm
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had double-double that included a career-high 27 points as UC Santa Barbara got past NAIA-opponent Menlo 88-69 on Saturday.

Jaquori McLaughlin had 11 points and six assists for UC Santa Barbara (2-3). Matt Freeman and Brandon Cyrus added 10 points each for the Gauchos. Sow, who had 10 rebounds, made 9 of 10 free throws.

John Paine had 19 points for the Oaks. N’Jai LeBlanc added 10 points.

The Oaks scored the game’s first seven points before a jumper by Cyrus tied it for the Gauchos and another Cyrus jumper put them ahead for the first time, 15-13. The Gauchos led 44-33 at the half and a 9-0 run in the middle of the second half put them in command at 66-48.

UC Santa Barbara plays Portland State at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

