Spanish federation to pay women’s salaries and avoid strike

November 6, 2019 3:22 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation is offering 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) to help pay for the salaries of female players and avoid a strike.

The federation says the money will allow players in Spain to earn a minimum wage of at least 16,000 euros ($17,800) per year. The amount would be increased to at least 18,000 euros ($19,900) after the current television contracts with clubs are finalized.

Players had announced the strike last month after failing to reach a deal with clubs over wages and working hours in the latest fight by female athletes worldwide for greater equality with men.

Federation president Luis Rubiales said Wednesday the minimum wage will be guaranteed to 18 players in each team.

Spain has 16 first-division women’s clubs, but only a few are fully professional.

The strike was scheduled to begin this month.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

