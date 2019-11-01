Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

November 1, 2019 10:53 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 5 4 0 1 0 9 16 10
Peoria 4 4 0 0 0 8 14 6
Macon 5 2 1 1 1 6 11 12
Huntsville 4 2 1 0 1 5 12 10
Pensacola 3 2 1 0 0 4 6 5
Knoxville 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 10
Birmingham 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 9
Quad City 3 1 1 1 0 3 8 11
Roanoke 5 1 3 1 0 3 10 16
Evansville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Pensacola 1

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria 3, Macon 0

Quad City at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

