SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|16
|10
|Peoria
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|14
|6
|Huntsville
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|17
|14
|Macon
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|11
|12
|Birmingham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|13
|Pensacola
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|5
|Knoxville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|10
|Quad City
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|17
|Roanoke
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|10
|16
|Evansville
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|18
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Fayetteville 2, Pensacola 1
Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 5, Evansville 4
Peoria 3, Macon 0
Birmingham 6, Quad City 4
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
