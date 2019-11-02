Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

November 2, 2019 11:26 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 6 5 0 1 0 11 20 10
Peoria 5 5 0 0 0 10 17 6
Birmingham 5 3 1 1 0 7 16 13
Huntsville 6 3 2 0 1 7 18 16
Knoxville 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 14
Macon 6 2 2 1 1 6 11 15
Pensacola 4 2 2 0 0 4 6 9
Evansville 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 19
Quad City 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 20
Roanoke 6 1 4 1 0 3 14 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Pensacola 1

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 5, Evansville 4

Peoria 3, Macon 0

Birmingham 6, Quad City 4

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 0

Knoxville 7, Roanoke 4

Birmingham 3, Quad City 0

Evansville 2, Huntsville 1

Peoria 3, Macon 0

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

