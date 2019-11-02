SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|11
|20
|10
|Peoria
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|14
|6
|Huntsville
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|17
|14
|Birmingham
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|16
|13
|Knoxville
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|17
|14
|Macon
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|11
|12
|Pensacola
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|9
|Quad City
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|12
|20
|Roanoke
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|14
|23
|Evansville
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|18
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Fayetteville 2, Pensacola 1
Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 5, Evansville 4
Peoria 3, Macon 0
Birmingham 6, Quad City 4
Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 0
Knoxville 7, Roanoke 4
Birmingham 3, Quad City 0
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
