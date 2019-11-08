Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 6 5 0 1 0 11 20 10
Peoria 5 5 0 0 0 10 17 6
Birmingham 5 3 1 1 0 7 16 13
Huntsville 6 3 2 0 1 7 18 16
Knoxville 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 14
Macon 6 2 2 1 1 6 11 15
Pensacola 4 2 2 0 0 4 6 9
Evansville 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 19
Quad City 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 20
Roanoke 6 1 4 1 0 3 14 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Macon, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

